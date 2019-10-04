Latest leak sealed on Golden Ray vessel

Responders with the Unified Command reposition boom around the motor vessel Golden Ray on Oct. 1 in St. Simons Sound, Brunswick, Georgia. The barrier boom is maintained daily due to strong currents in the sound and skimming teams are conducting surface clean-up to recover oil product. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard/Ga. DNR/Unified Command)
By Jennifer Lifsey | October 3, 2019 at 6:16 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 8:16 AM

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Salvage workers in the Saint Simons Sound are removing tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every day from the capsized Golden Ray vessel.

In the latest update, 136,000-gallons have been pumped out so far.

Officials say the source of an oil discharge on Monday has now been found and capped off. Oil spilled into the water, causing the Coastal Health District to issue a swimming advisory on Jekyll and St. Simons islands.

And on land, crews continue their efforts to clean the oil that has reached the marsh grass and vegetation. Just Wednesday, the Unified Command says they cleaned a mile and a half of shoreline.

Responders bagging oiled vegetation on the south bank of the Brunswick River.
Responders bagging oiled vegetation on the south bank of the Brunswick River. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard/Ga. DNR/Unified Command)

If you’re out along these shores, officials say do not touch oil or attempt to rescue oiled birds or wildlife. They should instead report any sightings of oil to (800) 424-8802 and report any oiled wildlife to (800) 261-0980.

