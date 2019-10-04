1 killed crossing Moultrie highway

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed crossing GA-133 in Moultrie Thursday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A 34-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car as she was crossing the highway shortly after 8 p.m.
Troopers said they believe the woman is homeless and was crossing the highway to get to where she was staying.
Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt and they don’t suspect speed is a factor.
The victim’s next of kin has not been notified.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.