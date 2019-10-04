GSW celebrates Day of Giving & $3.5M renovation project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An over 3-million dollar project is helping bring back fond memories for a Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) alumnus.
Renovations to The Florrie Chappell Gymnasium will kick off soon.
Construction on the gym was completed in 1939 and a former student remembers the good old days inside that gym.
Ken Oxford graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1968.
″I remember square dancing classes here but this was actually the center of campus life really."
Oxford says he came to the university on a basketball scholarship but later played tennis and baseball on campus.
“The fondest memory, I would think would be the intramural basketball games that we had in here.”
This is his first time back to the historic Florrie Chappell Gymnasium in 15 years and a lot hit him all at once and he says basically memories and everything, things that took place in here.
Most of the funds are thanks to the state legislature who put $3 million toward the total project cost of the $3.5 million.
GSW will provide the remaining $500,000 in private funds.
“I’m excited, I was afraid they would tear the building down eventually but I’m really excited to hear that it’s going to be renovated,” said Oxford.
Now the building sits empty and used primarily for storage.
In its heyday, it hosted a swimming pool, basketball games and dances among many other activities.
Once renovations are complete, it will then host “climbing walls, cross-fit, exercising that will all take place in this building, along with some opportunities for student groups and organizations to use this as a place for their activities and for them to get along and work together," says GSW President, Dr. Neal Weaver.
President Weaver says hopefully an architect will be selected next month.
He says the facility will be brought back to life for students in about 2 years.
Georgia Southwestern State University’s first-ever “Day of Giving” was signed into order Thursday.
Mayor Barry Blount along with University President Dr. Neal Weaver and others signed a mayoral proclamation declaring Thursday, October 10 as GSW’s Day of Giving.
"It’s important that the City of Americus recognizes GSW as a vital asset to the community and we feel it’s very important to raise funds in order to create more scholarships for athletics, academics and also improving our facilities here on campus so that students will want to come and enjoy themselves here,” Blount said.
Thursday’s signing will help raise awareness for next week’s “Day of Giving”.
The Day of Giving will support five causes that enhance athletics, scholarships, student success, academics, and facility improvements.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.