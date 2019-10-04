Georgia State Defense Force doing annual training this weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Following a natural disaster occurring in the state, members of the Georgia State Defense are some of the first to arrive and last to leave.
The Georgia State Defense Force is a rapid response all-volunteer force that assists state and local government agencies in times of need. This weekend, they’ll be training in the Savannah area.
The goal for the next couple of days will be to get as much experience as possible, training alongside the Georgia Army National Guard as well as the Georgia Air National Guard for a variety of scenarios that could play out in the state.
Most recently, Hurricane Dorian’s brush with the Georgia coast led to the activation of Georgia Defense Force volunteers. The group can be summoned by the governor, and can assist in a number of situations, from evacuation and control during natural disasters, perimeter safety, and medical assistance at major public events.
This weekend is the Defense Force’s annual training with the Air and Army National Guard, where they will build relationships with their counterparts in the state Department of Defense, while preparing to handle a mass-casualty, triage, and evacuation situation.
As the new installation commander for the 165th Airlift Wing, this is Col. Christopher Dunlap’s first training exercise with the Defense Force in this capacity, but he is well aware of the service and support they provide.
“I understand their mission set, and I understand what great Americans they are, volunteering and being the first ones in and the last ones out for a domestic operation,” Col. Dunlap said.
Long-time Atlanta-area journalist, Clark Howard, is a captain in the Georgia State Defense Force. He says after the Sept. 11 attacks, he was looking for a way to serve his country, and found it.
“I was 46-years-old. I was too old to go into traditional military. I was frustrated that I couldn’t go into the National Guard, and then someone told me about our state guard - the Georgia State Defense Force," Capt. Howard said.
Training will include operations in the Fort Stewart and Savannah area.
“It makes sense to bring our very own State Defense Force in the state of Georgia. In fact, they’ve been here four of the last five years, and their Latin emblem, it’s been a while since I’ve studied Latin, but if I remember, it says ‘Ready to Serve.’ Why not practice that readiness right here at the Combat Training Readiness Center," said Col. Emmanuel “Manny” Haldopoulos, Commander, Air Dominance Center.
WTOC asked one State Defense Force leader what drives him to volunteer.
“Just our urge to give back to the community. Some of our people are retired military like I am. Some people have never been in the military. Our age ranges from 18 to...there’s some of us in our 70s, and it’s just our way of giving back to the community that’s supported us over the years; our chance to say, 'Hey, we can do something for you," said Col. Lan Skalla, Georgia State Defense Force.
The Defense Force has about 450 members statewide that range in age from 18 to 70.
Other training this year includes aircraft loading and unloading, debris cleaning, and humanitarian relief operations.
