Georgia lawmakers fighting for key issues in next legislative session

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) -Future bills and big issues were big talkers at a legislative round table luncheon in Mitchell County on Thursday.
Baconton Mayor Annette Morman brought in state and area leaders to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
Representatives from Congressman Sanford Bishop's office, Senator David Perdue, and others were present.
The conversation centered around things like agriculture relief for farmers, potential state budget cuts, and more.
The future of the state is a key focus for Georgia leaders.
Leaders with the Georgia Municipal Association said they’re looking at ways to improve the quality of life for everyone.
The organization represents over 500 counties in the state.
One thing they're fighting for is House Bill 302.
The bill is about the appearance of homes and how they should be designed in communities.
They’re also looking at ways to improve rural broadband and rural development.
“There’s all sorts of different issues and we’re probably going to be playing more defense than we are offense this session. But we certainly hope that you all will get involved when we sound the cry,” said Michael McPherson with the Georgia Municipal Association.
We're told there are legislative pieces in the works targeting new transportation services for some areas.
There’s also discussion workforce housing as well.
“In Atlanta, they have a lot more resources, but we don’t have the resources that they have. To fight for us,” said Tholen Edwards, resident.
Edwards, who lives in Mitchell County, made this plea to a room filled with Georgia lawmakers.
They gathered to discussed big topics ahead of the next legislative session.
“We’re going to do all that we can to make sure that those concerns are not on the backs of those people who can least afford it,” said Representative Winfred Dukes, District 154 of Albany.
One area of concern is disaster relief for farmers in South Georgia.
Representatives with Congressman Sanford Bishop's Office ensures help is on its way.
“Hopefully this month, the farmers will start seeing money. They’ll start seeing money,” said Michael Bryant, Field Representative for Congressman Sanford Bishop’s Office.
They said the Farm Services Agency has been in training to learn how to distribute the funds. And they will not stop until it’s done.
“We stand ready to work,” said Bryant.
And they’re not alone. House Representatives in Camilla said they are fighting for people’s rights despite potential budget cuts.
“I am not willing to sacrifice our seniors, sacrifice our children, sacrifice the vulnerable upon us to just accomplish a budget cut,” said Representative Alfred Jay Powell, District 171 of Camilla.
Representatives said the Governor is anticipating that we could be heading into a recession next year.
The goal is to get a balanced budget.
“It’s going to be really difficult to try to cut the budget when we really haven’t totally recovered from the Great Recession,” said Representative Powell.
They're also fighting for higher teachers salaries.
But people in the area said whatever happens, they will travel to Atlanta to see the change happen themselves.
“If you need me to come up there and scream a little bit, I will. You know that’s not a problem,” said Tholen Edwards, resident.
Lawmakers said in the next session they will continue to push for more bills and issues not mentioned at Thursday’s round table.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.