Game of the Week: Tiftarea @ Valwood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last year, Tiftarea snapped a 6 series losing streak to Valwood.
But, after adding some new weapons on the offense, the Valiants are looking to take back control, tonight.
And that's why they're our game of the week.
Through week 5, Tiftarea has been rolling over their competition.
Looking to repeat their undefeated 2018 season.
However, Erik Soliday knows they have to get past Valwood to do that.
The Valiants have been battling through inuries.
But, they hope coming off a bye week will give them the edge they need to defeat the Panthers.
“They’ve got speed all over the field,: said Tiftarea head football coach Erik Soliday. "We’re going to have to play an excellent football game, we’re going to have to be the best that we can be to keep this thing a competitive ball game. We’re going to lineup like we do every week and see what happens. We’re going to go out and play four quarters and hopefully that’s going to be enough. It’s going to take an excellent game on our part.”
“It’s good to be home," said Valwood head football coach Justin Henderson. "I think we are a little bit better than we were last year. They’ve lost some really good players, but they’re really well coached so I’m looking forward to a good close match-up, a good region game, I’m glad we’re starting region.”
