Demolition on 20 dilapidated Albany mobile homes wraps up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Twenty dilapidated Albany mobile homes are almost completely torn down and city leaders said they aren’t stopping here.
Demolition on the 20 mobile homes started on Sept. 25.
Albany City Commissioners hired a contractor to get rid of the abandoned buildings.
City Commissioner Jon Howard and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles were at the demolition site Friday to see the progress.
They said the homes were not only eyesores but safety hazards, as well.
“Oh it was a mess. We had people living in these trailers. They were just doing all sorts of things out in these trailers. It’s just been a whole, it’s been a job. It’s been a job out here,” said Eric Donald, Advance Donald Landscaping Services owner.
It only took Donald and his crew a little over a week to get rid of all 20 homes.
Next, the ground will be leveled.
There are five other properties throughout Albany scheduled to be demolished next.
Donald said he should be able to start the next demolition project next week.
