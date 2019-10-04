Child injured during school drop-off

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Around 7:40 a.m. a grandmother was dropping off students at Lamar Reese Magnet School, when a 9-year-old was not fully out of the vehicle when the driver started to drive away, according to Dougherty County School System Public Information Officer J. D. Sumner
The child was dragged a short distance, but staff was able to alert the grandmother, and stop the vehicle.
The student sustained injuries to one leg, and was taken by ambulance to Phoebe Putney for evaluation.
The student has non-life threating injuries.
