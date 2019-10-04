Bainbridge community rallies behind 3-year-old with rare disease

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - While a 3-year-old fights for his life in a Pittsburgh Hospital, his Bainbridge community is rooting him on back home.
Krabbe disease can be deadly if not caught and treated early enough.
It attacks the nerve fibers and brain cells in mainly infants' bodies.
Most of you have probably never heard of it.
Cloud Kirbo has become the face of the disease in South Georgia.
But as rare as it is, it could affect any infant and you wouldn’t know.
In storefronts, bumper stickers, and buttons.
“He’s reminding everyone in the community to hug their children and their loved ones tighter every day.”
Two months ago, Natalie Kirbo’s nephew, Cloud Kirbo was known as an average, happy 3-year-old in Bainbridge. Now, his story gets thousands of shares on Facebook every day.
“He went from being a normal running around 3-year-old obsessed with Toy Story to being bed-bound and having chemotherapy to prepare for a stem cell transplant,” said Kirbo.
On August 9, Cloud was diagnosed with an extremely rare disease called Krabbe. Now confined to a singular hospital bed in Pittsburgh. His absence in the community has been felt by everyone.
“A lot of people are praying, as well as displaying the signs so I think it’s definitely, instead of a spirit of depression or sadness, it’s kind of a feeling of hope and friendship and love,” said Tyler Thomas.
Farther to a one-year-old himself, 'The Pray for Cloud’ sign is proudly displayed outside of Tyler Thomas’ restaurant. Thoughts, prayers and financial donations that have reached that lone hospital room in Pennsylvania.
“You know, we’re thinking in terms of the short term because long term is just...we just take it day by day right now,” Kirbo said.
Two months ago, Natalie had never heard of Krabbe Disease, now she’s practically an expert on it.
“Generally, they lose the ability to walk first, vision follows, then along with everything else,” said Kirbo.
If the disease was detected when it should have been, Cloud may not have had to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.
“Kids are so good about that, they don’t focus on what was in the past or what’s in the future, or what was supposed to be in the future. He just takes everything day by day because that’s what kids do. This is Cloud today,” Kirbo said.
In total, there are 80 treatable disease if they’re caught in the screening at birth. Krabbe is one of them. Only 32 are tested for in Georgia. Leaving 48 possible diseases your infant could have, going undetected until they’re three-years-old, or maybe never.
“The test is anywhere between five and eight dollars,” said Kirbo.
An eight dollar, life-saving test.
“If Cloud had had that screening at birth three years ago, he’d probably still be walking,” Kirbo said.
Cloud has been given stem cell grafts.
Hopefully he’ll be home by Christmas. But for now, the community keeps up with Cloud from 870 miles away.
“We joked as a family last night that over 3,000 people have seen Cloud eat macaroni and cheese on Facebook. So he’s just the source of a lot of inspiration for a lot of people,” Kirbo said.
This Saturday, Cloud’s Aunt Natalie Kirbo is hosting a gala and silent auction to raise money for Cloud’s treatment.
“To make their house handicap accessible, to get the medical equipment he’ll need in the future. It’s just mind-boggling a little bit, so that’s what we’re trying to do this Saturday is just getting as much as we can to help alleviate the stress associated with those medical bills so they can focus on him,” said Kirbo.
The Silver Lining Charity Benefit will feature special guests from HGTV's Home Town show, Ben and Erin Napier.
It will feature music, an auction and a dinner.
You can also a raffle for signed memorabilia by Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Kirby Smart and more.
It’s at the Kirbo Center starting at 7:30 that night.
You can always make a donation to the Kirbo family if you can’t make it this Saturday and learn more about Cloud here.
