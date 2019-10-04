APD: Murder suspect arrested at wreck scene

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Murder suspect Cameron Toye, 19, was taken into custody at the site of a traffic accident that happened midday Friday, near Monroe Street and Society Avenue, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Lincoln Elementary School was placed on precautionary ‘code red’ lockdown, according to school spokesman J. D. Sumner. APD called around 12:15 p.m. to say there would be activity in the area.
Operations have now resumed as normal, including release times for today, and parents have been notified.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB that the public gave info on Cameron Toye being in the area, and an officer saw his Chevy sedan, which also contained two other suspects. All three are in police custody now.
The other person involved in the accident, driving black Chrysler, is in fair condition at a hospital. The Georgia State Patrol is working accident
The chief said that Toye saw the officers before police could stop him, and officers did not initiate a chase. Persley sent a big thank you to citizens who called in their sighting of Toye.
Toye was wanted for the shooting death of Dorien McKenzie Judge, 18, and APD had been actively looking for him. That shooting happened on Sept. 27 near Hugh Mills Stadium.
Toye also faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts in an incident that was reported on Sept. 24, according to Albany Police. Raymon Martin also faces charges in that incident.
Police said Bryant and Martin are not the shooters in the Sept. 27 incident, but were a party to the crime.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.