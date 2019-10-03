What are Georgia State Fair organizers most excited for this year?

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) -Many excited people are enjoying themselves at this year’s Georgia National Fair.
If you’re looking for the best ways to have fun, some say the staff may know best.
Staff who organize the fair every year are also excited for this year's attractions.
As the 30th-anniversary rolls in, WALB asked staff what they are most excited for.
"Its free admission for their concert line-up this year and we’ve got something for everyone in the family. We’re really excited to be able to offer that this year and that’s something we’re most proud of entering this 30th anniversary” says Keaton Walker.
Walker says there will be a concert held every night at the fair.
A total of 11 acts will hit the stage.
Concerts begin at 7:30 each night.
Concerts are free after paid admission.
