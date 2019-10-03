WATCH: 60-year-old bank employee fights off armed robber in Texas

Police honor bank teller who fought off suspect, foiled bank robbery
October 3, 2019 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 5:59 AM

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS/CNN) - A 60-year-old woman from Texas was honored by police for protecting her co-worker by attacking a man now suspected in three bank robberies.

Jill Beatty, 60, was the first employee to arrive the morning of Sept. 24 at First State Bank in Abilene, Texas. As she went to unlock the door, a man with a gun jumped out of the bushes and forced her inside.

Beatty spent 15 minutes inside the bank, alone with the robber, before a co-worker arrived. It was then that Beatty attacked the robber.

“This 39-year veteran of the bank business became a ‘mama bear,’” said Chief Stan Standridge with the Abilene Police Department.

Police presented 60-year-old Jill Beatty, a bank employee, with a certificate of commendation for her bravery.
Surveillance video shows Beatty and the suspect struggle, with the 60-year-old even going so far as to kick at the robber before he leaves the bank without any money.

Police say the suspect pistol-whipped Beatty on the top of the head during the struggle. The gun came down, hit her glasses and cut her nose.

Standridge presented Beatty with a certificate of commendation Tuesday for her bravery.

“She is a remarkable citizen. She showed remarkable calm. She never lost her head,” he said.

Police say with help from the public, they hope to put this suspect behind bars. He is described as a black man in his 40s or 50s with partially gray facial hair. He walks with a limp in his left leg.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s or 50s with partially gray facial hair. He walks with a limp in his left leg.
The suspect is believed to have robbed two other banks, the first in Clyde, Texas, in April 2015 and the second, a different bank in Abilene in July 2016.

Police say the man hid behind bushes for all three robberies, waiting for the first employee to arrive for the morning. Each time he’s worn a jacket and blue jeans with a hook to hold a hammer.

Abilene Police and the FBI are working together to track down the suspect.

