6 vendors celebrate 30 years of the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - As the Georgia National Fair celebrates its 30th anniversary, six vendors are celebrating their long-time attendance.
The six vendors have attended the fair every year since 1989.
One of those is "Granny's Apple Dumplings."
Michelle Cornett and her husband Joe have been a staple of the Georgia National Fair for 30 years.
"You wanna call it a bad habit we can't break?" Michelle said with a laugh. "What started as a hobby for fun, 30 years later, here we are."
Their main feature is, of course, the apple dumpling.
“It’s a whole apple wrapped in a pie crust, stuffed in the middle with brown sugar and cinnamon,” Michelle said. “We put it in the oven. It bakes, it gets nice and plump. When it comes out of the oven, we top it with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and Granny’s Secret Sauce.”
The Cornetts started the stand the same year the Georgia National Fair opened.
So, what keeps them coming back?
"The people are wonderful," Michelle said. "We have friends that we met 30 years ago, that their children help us now. I remember meeting them when they would come to the wagon and show us the babies in the strollers, and believe it or not, they're dippin' ice cream."
The past several years, though, brought tragedy for her family.
Michelle’s husband died in 2012 — but, she kept going with the venture they created together all those years ago.
"I have some girlfriends that help me," Michelle said. "My husband did pass, so some friends stepped up. My children have been very involved with it."
She's surrounded by loved ones who help keep her, and "Granny's Apple Dumplings" going.
As for the future?
“There was talk about retiring and there are some shows we had to put on the backburner. I think granny has a few years left,” she said.
Cornett also sells some other sweets, like strawberry shortcake and root beer floats.
One item that sticks out on their menu, though, is black-eyed peas and cornbread.
Another vendor who has attended all 30 years is Perfection Confections.
James LaFratta and his wife own and operate it.
The pair is from Ruskin, Florida.
They’ve been in the business for more than 40 years, and have sold cotton candy, candied apples and caramel apples every year of the Georgia National Fair in Perry.
LaFratta said the people they meet and the relationships they build make everything worth it.
“These people back here, gold,” LaFratta said. “Anyone of us out here, if we have a problem, ‘I got it. I can take care of it. I’ll help you.’”
LaFratta said he and his wife plan to retire soon.
For now, they’re looking forward to another Georgia National Fair packed full of fun.
