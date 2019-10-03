'This was by far the most horrific’: Mitchell Co. EMA director talks recovery after Hurricane Michael

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Clark Harrell never saw anything like the destruction in Mitchell County that was left in Hurricane Michael’s wake.
“In my twenty-eight years of service to the citizens of Mitchell County, this was by far the most horrific,” Harrell, the Mitchell County Emergency Management Agency director, said.
Harrell said he is thankful no one in the county was hurt, but still thinks about the communities who were hit harder.
“After the sun came up and we kind of got our head around the damages that we encountered here in Mitchell County, you just knew it was worse to those counties to the west," Harrell said.
Harrell said Hurricane Michael did bring some good.
Harrell saw the community really pull together to make sure not only everyone was safe, but prepared for the hurricane.
“Just everybody coming together. It doesn’t matter whose job is what, everybody comes together to help a community and that is what we were doing," Harrell said.
The EMA director said some people still have anxiety with the thought of another hurricane coming through the area. He said the community is still in the recovery phase after the storm.
“We are owed a lot of money now by Georgia Emergency Management Agency and FEMA. We are anticipating getting those funds back to replenish the money that the citizens of Mitchell County has expended for the storm. We are looking forward to getting those back," said Harrell.
