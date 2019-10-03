Several Thomasville Bulldogs are taking their talents to the next level

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Baseball season hasn’t found it’s way to South Georgia, yet.
But, a couple of Thomasville Bulldogs are getting fans excited for the season.
The Bulldogs are stacked with talent this year.
With several Bulldogs already committed to playing at the next level.
Well before their senior season starts, players have signed with the college of their choice.
Hurston Waldrep, committed to Southern Miss.
Nathan Smith committed to Tennessee.
Jacob Bradshaw, committed to North Alabama.
And Jaylen Jones committed to Michigan.
This season, Smith said they’re hoping to capitalize on this talent and go all the way.
“Being a part of this team where we have three other division one players is quite exciting. Knowing that everyday I get to wake up and go compete with some of the best dudes in the country if you really think about it," said Smith. "And they push me to be better, I hope I push them to be better. It’s a competitive atmosphere all the time, but it’s friendly, the whole time we’re pushing each other to get each other better. This team is hungry this year, we know there’s a lot at stake and we’re ready to tackle it this year.”
We're still a couple months out from the regular season starting, but these Bulldogs are doing what they can to get ahead of their competition.
And they know the fans are eager to see what they can do.
