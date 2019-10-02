Relief from the heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last stretch of summer-like heat brings near to record highs mid-upper 90s Thursday and Friday. That’ll wrap up this extended stretch of unseasonably hot days which since August 28th has boasted consecutive 90° plus highs including seven new record highs with one record tied and four record breaking 100° plus days.
Finally an end is in sight as a wedge of cooler air begins the transition from summer to fall over the weekend. Highs drop into the low 90s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday and cooler low 80s by mid-week.
Not only does fall appear but rain chances rise. Isolated to scattered showers and t'storms are likely Sunday through Tuesday.
Wednesday brings the nicest fall day with sunshine and seasonably cool highs low 80s and lows low 60s.
