Player of the Week: Jaleel Green

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This past Friday, a lot players across South Georgia helped lead their team to victory.
And on Wednesday’s, we pick one player who stood out above the rest.
So here’s our week 6, Player of the Week.
This weeks winner comes from Terrell County.
As Jaleel Green, helped lead the Greenwaves to a 52-8 victory over Calhoun County this past Friday.
Green had 199 all-purpose yards and found the end zone 3 times.
Green said that a big offensive game like that proves that the Greenwaves are a team to watch for.
“We can compete with anybody in our region," said Green. "We’ve been successful and stayed positive and always worked hard. Keep motivating each other and stay humble and doing the little things right.”
The Greenwaves will take the field against Seminole County this Friday.
