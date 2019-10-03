P&G manager celebrates retirement, new manager speaks to future

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After 36 years working at Procter and Gamble, most recently as Albany’s Plant Manager, Werhner Washington retired from his position, saying he’s nothing but grateful.
Washington started his career at the plant in 1984, moving around in the P&G Company, returning to Albany as plant manager in 2014.
Earlier this year, the plant was named Georgia Manufacturer of the Year.
The plant was recognized in the company as being the best plant in North America, out of the other 30 plants.
Washington said that it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
“Our plant can’t achieve what we achieve without the help of our community partners. Our Government leaders, the chamber, our economic development commission. Our partners in high Ed, and in the school system. P&G can’t do what we do without the help of our partners and we are so grateful for their support,” said Washington.
P&G Albany is the largest manufacturer in the area.
New plant manager Farid Khan said he knows he has big shoes to fill, and He said he plans to continue to keep Albany first.
“My fundamental belief is that if the community thrives, whether they work for P&G or not, the community does well," said Farid. "So at the end of the day, whatever our next steps, I will look into the likes of the community and figure out what’s best for Albany itself and it’s people.”
Khan said he also wants to focus on saving up for the future and producing the most product possible.
