Pet of the Week Sept. 30-Oct. 4

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Missy!
She’s a 7-year-old female Chihuahua.
Missy has been available at the Albany Humane Society for about a week now.
She is a great size dog that will make for a good inside or outside dog. Since she is very new at the shelter, it’s not yet known if she is good with other dogs or if she gets along with children, but she seems like she has a good personality.
She is looking for a forever home.
Missy has already been neutered and her adoption fee is $160, which includes a rabies shot, microchip, and dewormed.
Missy is adoptable from the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive in Albany.
For more adoption information, call (229) 888-7387.
