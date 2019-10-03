Near-record heat likely Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The endless summer continues across the region. The high temperature soared to 99° in Albany on Thursday, officially breaking the previous record of 97° from 1986.
Tonight, mostly clear with lows near 70°. Near-record heat will continue one more day. Hot and mainly dry for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front pushes through the area early Saturday. This will increase our rain chances just a bit to around 30% for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will drop into the low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.
As a second cold front approaches the region Monday, scattered showers and storms are likely with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler, fall-like air will finally arrive behind the front. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s by Tuesday. Seasonable air and slight rain chances continue for the rest of the 7-day forecast.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.