Mom, daughter win showmanship awards at GA National Fair, 20 years apart

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia mom and daughter are getting ready for the yearly livestock competitions at the Georgia National Fair.
Shanna and Reagan Reynolds are from Watkinsville in Oconee County, near Athens.
They’ve completed the difficult task of becoming a mom and daughter who have both won livestock showmanship awards at the Georgia National Fair.
When she was in high school, Shanna won the beef showmanship award in 1998.
20 years later, Reagan, 9, won the goat showmanship award in 2018.
Fair leaders said it's rare for two family members to both win the prestigious title.
Now, Reagan and Shanna have matching belt buckles for their wins.
“It was always my favorite buckle, very special to me,” Shanna said. “When I saw hers and realized that it still looked the exact same way as it did 20 years ago, that was a very special moment for us.”
"The Georgia National Fair is a really big show," Reagan said. "There's a lot of people there that I'm competing against, and they're all really good. So, to win, that makes you really happy."
Showmanship competitions are like a culmination of the work the kids do with their livestock.
Reagan will compete for showmanship again this weekend, and her mom will be right by her side to cheer her on.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.