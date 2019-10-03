Mitchell Co. E911 Center faces obstacles during Hurricane Michael

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The EMA Center in Mitchell County went through a few obstacles during Hurricane Michael.
Power was lost at the EMA center and an emergency generator had to be turned on for the center.
That generator worked for only a little while until it had a mechanical issue.
Officials were able to get it if fixed but the center was limited on what all they could pull up on their computers.
Randy Johnson, E911 director, said his telecommunicators were prepared though and were able to get out paper maps and write down where damage reports were coming in from.
Those notes were then brought to first responders.
“We continue to train annually. We have scenario-based training and of course, it is not like the real thing when it gets here, but it does give our telecommunicators some idea of what they may be expecting to do when it actually gets here or prior to it and afterward," Johnson said.
Johnson said he is very thankful for all of his staff and the hard work they put in for Hurricane Michael.
