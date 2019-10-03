Legendary harpist to perform with ASO at Old Mt. Zion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany organizations are partnering up to bring a legendary harpist to the Good Life City.
Ann Hobson-Pilot will perform with the Albany Symphony Orchestra in November.
Hobson-Pilot was the first African-American woman to be in a major symphony orchestra in America.
The Albany Civil Rights Institute has partnered with the symphony to make the concert happen.
The orchestra will perform with Hobson-Pilot in the historic Old Mount Zion Church on the campus of the Civil Rights Institute.
The institute's executive director, W. Frank Wilson, said he hopes this show helps bring unity to the city.
“Music has a way of soothing the savage beast,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the things in South Georgia... music, food, and football tend to bring people together in unique ways.”
“The Sound of Change” concert featuring Ann Hobson-Pilot is set for Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating and $10 for students, children and military members.
To see the symphony’s full 2019-2020 concert schedule, click here.
