Joint city-county office working to get rid of homes damaged by Hurricane Michael

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A joint government office has begun work to get rid of homes that serve as reminders of Hurricane Michael.
There are still several abandoned homes that were damaged in the storm around Bainbridge and Decatur County.
The Bainbridge-Decatur County Marshal's Office has been working to either get homeowners to demolish the homes or let local fire departments use the homes for training for firefighters.
One home on Orange Street had been occupied up until the storm, but a tree destroyed the home.
It had been abandoned ever since.
“You have investors that will come in and they want to build houses, or people that want to move to our neighborhoods, and nobody wants to move to a neighborhood when you’re going live next door to this,” Deputy Marshal Trey Mock said about the Orange Street home. “Nobody wants to be the renter that lives next door and have to see or view that every day that they drive by.”
The marshal's office has been operating on a $0 budget from the city and county.
The marshals are simply talking with the owners of the homes and asking them to either demolish them themselves or donate them for firefighter training.
The homeowners foot the bill to demolish the homes, but it's no cost for the homeowner to donate the home.
The home on Orange Street was used for live burn training for firefighters in September.
As of September, the Bainbridge-Decatur County Marshal's Office had gotten rid of around 12 homes that were either damaged during the storm or were dilapidated.
Mock said his office had a goal of getting rid of five to eight more homes in the next few months.
