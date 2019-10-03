Georgia National Fair works to ensure prep done before opening day

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair may be here now but a lot of work and travel took place before the gates opened for the annual festivities.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint spoke to crews about final preps less than 24 hours before the start of the big day.
Crews were working hard on Wednesday to ensure fair attractions were ready for opening day.
Heavy machinery and the sound of generators filled the fairgrounds.
A retired firefighter brought a new sound to the Georgia National Fair.
WALB’s first stop on the preparation tour? Jump-N-Fun’s mobile axe throwing.
“Beginning of August this year,” Frank Carhart of Jump-N-Fun said of his time at the fair.
Frank and his wife came all the way from New York from Dutchess County and we arrived on Wednesday morning.
"We’ve been doing Jump-N-Fun for 27 years now.”
An avid axe-thrower, Frank said he and his wife like to travel and have a “working retirement” with their company now.
Poitevint even tried his hand at axe-throwing but for now, he will stick to his day job.
However, it’s something Carhart enjoys.
“I love it,” he said. "I consider myself an ‘axeaholic.’ Once you get into the cage its hard to stop.”
Another sound that filled the air was the whirl of golf carts as crews got workers where they needed to go.
Richard Reithoffer, with Reithoffer Shows, was over setting up the rides.
“We’re still setting up the rides," Reithoffer said. "A lot of the rides that are already set up are being inspected by the Georgia Department of Labor, which inspects amusement rides before they’re allowed to operate in the state.”
Final preps are now over and the axe throwing fun and more has now begun at the Georgia National Fair.
