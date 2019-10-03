First-ever junior swine show to be held at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - Competition organizers said Reagan Reynolds is just one of the nearly 2,000 kids who’ll be a part of farm and livestock displays.
Some of those students are from 4-H and FFA programs in South Georgia.
They're here to compete in junior beef cattle and dairy heifer shows.
Nearly 700 beef cattle have been entered for the competition.
Students will also compete in the first-ever junior swine show.
A total of 1,000 pigs have been entered.
Organizers tell us the goal is to spike community interest while showing off the hard work of students across the state.
“We want to expose people to a real-life agricultural experience. The 2,000 kids that have entered, they get to show that off. And so we feel like that’s so important as Ag educators that we give that real-life experience to somebody and take that connection back to the farm,” said Philip Gentry, Georgia National Fairgrounds agriculture and youth director.
Students have entered over 55,000 projects for display.
