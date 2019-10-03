Family reacts to accused killer being out on bond

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A man is out on bond after being accused of shooting and killing a worker at a Downtown Albany business.
Jazzy Huff was arrested almost immediately after Zenas Davis’ death.
Davis was killed in late August inside the Riverfront Resource Center.
That’s across the street from Pretoria Fields Brewery.
Dougherty County owns the building, but leased the second-floor space to a company called Jazzy Movers, which Huff owns.
Investigators believe Huff and Davis were arguing about Davis’ pay before the shooting.
They said Davis was shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A grand jury indicted Huff on four charges: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His bond was set at $5,000 for each of those charges, equaling a total of $20,000.
Family members are furious over Huff's release.
They said they’re scared for the entire community.
“We’re very traumatized by knowing he is out. I mean that was just like opening up the wound,” said Krisystauhl Fitchett, Davis’ aunt.
Fitchett is more upset now that the alleged killer is out on bond.
“Even though it was an isolated situation, he’s free. My nephew is gone. He doesn’t have life in his body. He’s not free,” said Fitchett.
Something Fitchett said is mind-blowing to Davis’ entire family.
“So the family is truly upset and it makes us feel like my nephew, my sister’s son, was worth $20,000 and for this guy, $2,000 and he can go free,” said Fitchett.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said his team opposed Huff being released since he had been indicted on murder charges.
But the judge had the final say.
“It is up to the court and the court weight the factors and decided that Mr. Huff would be allowed a bond pending the actual trial of the case,” said Edwards.
He adds, everyone who is charged is still innocent until proven guilty. This means they can be released until trial.
“That is the law of the land. That is the law of the land. It’s constitutional law. You’re entitled to a bond,” said Edwards.
But Fitchett's biggest problem is with the amount the bond was set at.
“That’s like super low for somebody who has taken someone’s life. That’s pennies,” said Fitchett.
Fitchett said it’s painful knowing Davis’ kid’s cry for their father everyday.
And now, they’re hoping they can start the healing process over again since Huff is free until trial.
“That’s not okay. So we’re hurting all over again. We’re a family of prayer. We’re doing a lot of that and consoling one another. But it’s really hard,” Fitchett added.
Now prosecutors said a professional bond person will have to keep up with him to ensure he returns to court.
According to Huff’s attorney, this trial could start at the top of next year.
Understanding the Release Bond Law
Many of you have asked why a murder suspect would be granted bond.
Prosecutors said there are multiple factors a judge considers before someone is released.
Those are--the likelihood of suspect returning to court, if they will engage in witness intimidation or tampering with evidence.
They also look at if the person will commit other crimes, or leave the area.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said the court weighted these options and determined Jazzy Huff would not be a flight risk.
“Bond is not punishment. Bond is the means by which a person may ask for release until the actual trial of the case. And the court considers, and it’s up to the judge. But the court considers these particular factors,” said Edwards.
Prosecutors said it’s important for everyone to know a person is watched closely while out on bond.
