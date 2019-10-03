Family-owned business brings 30 years of amusement to the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the 30th anniversary of the Georgia National Fair and this year, they’re doing everything bigger.
“I want my biggest and brightest at the Georgia National Fair,” Richard Reithoffer, president of Reithoffer Shows, said.
A family-owned business, Reithoffer Shows brought 60 to 70 amusement rides to this year’s fair.
The same family still owns the oldest traveling carnival in America.
“The Georgia National Fair is very special to us. We’ve been here from day one. Actually, before day one with the groundbreaking and being a part of the fair,” said Reithoffer.
Reithoffer is the fourth-generation owner of the business.
They provide amusement to many fairgrounds across the country. But the fair this year is a special one.
“My dad had told the movers and shakers of the state of Georgia that this one day was going to be the best fair in the Southeast. And that has come to past,” said Reithoffer.
As people scroll through, they’ll see some of the largest portable rides in the country. Like the 75 foot tall Euroslide, and the Wild Mouse Rollercoaster.
There’s even some for those who like to bust a move.
“Probably one of the favorites here is the super Himalaya, which is a music ride. It plays all the best music out with a DJ,” said Reithoffer.
Whether the rides are high or low, small or little, there’s one important similarity about them all.
“It’s paramount for folks to know, you don’t have to worry about safety because we got you covered there,” said Reithoffer.
Over the past 30 years, Reithoffer said the rides have become more technologically advanced. The State of Georgia comes down each year to inspect every ride before it opens.
“Most of the rides have redundant safety systems on them to make sure the patrons will always be riding in a safe manner,” said Reithoffer.
Adding that these rides have some of the best safety records in the United States.
Reithoffer said his glad his family is and will always be big contributors to the fun.
“My son Ricky, who got married last year, is going to have the sixth generation be born during the Georgia National Fair,” said Reithoffer.
Fairground leaders said their main focus is making sure people enjoy themselves and get back home safely.
They have state troopers at each of the four entrances and bag checkers looking for anything harmful.
Deputies, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, police, and other law enforcement will be located around the fairground.
This includes various undercover cops.
As a precaution, leaders are still telling people to report anything suspicious.
“We want to make sure any activity that you may feel isn’t normal, make sure you are reporting that to us. As they’re coming in the gates, everyone and everything is getting checked. So we really don’t fear for much here at the fairgrounds,” said Keaton Walker, fair chief marketing and business development officer.
Agencies from all over the state are also around for added security.
Staff also said there are checkpoints throughout the fairground.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.