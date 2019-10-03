Family moves into Habitat for Flint River Humanity/Jack & Jill House

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - ‘Grateful’ is how the Perez family described moving into their new home Wednesday.
This is the first Flint River Habitat for Humanity and Jack and Jill house to be built in Leesburg.
The family of five officially moved into their four-bedroom, two bath room houses.
“We’ve been in this process for a little minute. I’ve come here almost every day looking at the house, and now it’s real so now it’s like we get to finally settle down, we get to finally have a home,” said Marie Daniella-Perez, the homeowner.
The family spent more than the required 300 hours helping build their new home.
They were welcomed by leaders from Jack and Jill, Habitat for Humanity, and the City of Leesburg.
