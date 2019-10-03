Experts combating domestic violence for awareness month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and experts with the Liberty House of Albany said there have been zero deaths from abuse so far this year.
That's out of 17 counties in the South Georgia area.
This marks the first time since 2016 with no deaths.
Liberty House leaders said this is a big positive as the entire state saw over 80 deaths this year.
The organization is working to keep numbers down by holding a host of awareness events this month.
Their main goal is to spread awareness, services, and encourage getting help.
“We meet you where you’re at and help you in a way that you want to receive services. For some people, that is leaving and that is going to be your safest and the best alternative is to get out of that relationship. But just seek services,” said Diane Rogers, Executive Director at the Liberty House of Albany.
The organization will hold a candlelight vigil on October 15.
It's to honor all the lives lost in the state of Georgia.
The event will be held at the Veteran's Amphitheater.
It will start at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.