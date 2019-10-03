Drones not allowed at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia National Fair is here and organizers have a few reminders for you, that includes letting you know which items you’re not allowed to bring.
One of those items is drones.
“We do not allow those on-site what so ever. We are a no-fly zone that is regulated by the FFA during those 11 days of the Georgia National Fair. So those are absolutely prohibited,” said Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Keaton Walker.
Other items not allowed are skates, hoverboards, scooters, coolers or outside food or drink.
Walker says this is to ensure everyone’s safety.
Walker adds strollers are allowed along with drinks for babies.
