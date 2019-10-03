Dawson City Manager: ‘Water system has sour taste’

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in one Southwest Georgia neighborhood said there’s a sour taste in their water.
Dawson City leaders said they don’t know what’s exactly in the water, but it is drinkable. City Manager James Woods constantly flushing the lines on Porter’s Alley in Dawson will help.
Woods said this is not the first time, and it won’t be the last until a new line is installed.
Woods said they gave bottles of water to residents while testing the water. About half a dozen homes were impacted.
He said the city has sent samples of the water and found that it’s not bacteria related.
They hope to get whatever is in the line completely flushed, but the current conditions aren’t helping either.
“The hot weather is just really wreaking havoc. This is a long line that comes to this end of the flushing line, so we are having to constantly flush the water in order to try to maintain drinkable quality.”
Woods said whatever the element is inside the water, has never been completely flushed from the city's system.
Woods had a glass of water from a home on that street, and she had a different opinion about the taste.
“That water’s clean,” said Woods.
“Its clean but it doesn’t taste it. When you drink it, you will belch,” said a homeowner on Porter’s Alley.
Woods said previous management didn’t take care of the problem.
Now they are actively trying to fix it.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.