Camilla fire chief talks operations during Hurricane Michael

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Fire Department literally had to cut through paths in Camilla to get to people to make sure no one was trapped in their homes.
Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan said his firefighters were prepared even though Hurricane Michael came as a shock to most in the community.
Sullivan said the fire department had to stop responding in the middle of the storm. This was because once wind speeds get too high, it is not safe to have the trucks out on the roads.
Sullivan does want everyone to remember one very important thing when it comes to your homes if another hurricane comes through the area.
“Make sure you cut your main power disconnect off and your gas if it is natural gas and or LP gas, make sure you cut the valve off that feed your home the gas and electricity. After the storm if you receive damages that could make it a worse situation," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said his firefighters are constantly training in case another storm like Michael comes through the area.
