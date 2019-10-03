ASU preps for 2019 Homecoming: ‘The Greatest of All Time’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is gearing up for its annual homecoming celebration!
The week-long event draws thousands of alumni and their families into the Good Life City from across the country.
The theme for ASU's Homecoming 2019 is "The Greatest of all Time."
In 2018, ASU had to reduce its homecoming celebrations because of Hurricane Michael, but A. L. Fleming, who serves as the chairman of ASU’s Homecoming Committee, said that this year, they’re going all out.
"Certainly we had an abbreviated homecoming last year because of the hurricane," Fleming explained. "So, we're going all out, pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone has a fantastic time this year."
Homecoming activities start with a kick-off on Monday, October 7, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Student Center Amphitheatre on ASU’s East Campus. The festivities run through Sunday, October 13.
The Homecoming Street Festival is Wednesday, October 9, from 8 to 11 p.m. in downtown Albany at 100 Pine Avenue.
Then, the homecoming parade is Saturday, October 12 at 9 a.m., in downtown Albany.
ASU's football team takes on Lane College at the ASU Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12.
