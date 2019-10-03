APD: Kidnapping, assault charges brought against 1 in jail, 1 at large

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts have been issued against Raymon Martin and Cameron Toye and stem from an incident that was reported on Sept. 24, according to the Albany Police Department (ADP).
The victim, a male juvenile, told police that he was initially kidnapped on Swift Avenue, by Martin, Toye and several other young men.
Toye, 19, is also wanted for the shooting death of Dorien McKenzie Judge, 18, and police are actively looking for him. That shooting happened on Sept. 27 near Hugh Mill stadium.
Arrest warrants for the same charges have been taken against Toye, according to APD.
The suspects drove the victim to two different locations while holding him at gunpoint in the vehicle, according to APD. At the final location, the suspects threatened to kill him, and then they all severely beat him.
The victim told APD that the assailants left him there, and he managed to walk back home.
Police said Bryant and Martin are not the shooters in the Sept. 27 incident, but were a party to the crime.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
