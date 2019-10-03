Albany police investigate attempted armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened in the 2400 block of Stuart Avenue Wednesday night around 9 p.m.
Police say an unknown suspect entered the Mini Mart with a gun and demanded money.
The victim fired at the suspect and the suspect ran away from the scene with no money, according to police.
No injuries have been reported.
This is an active investigation. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
