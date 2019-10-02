Valdosta welcomes new and unique business

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new business said they hope to come to an event near you in Valdosta.
Whether it’s a wedding or Title Town’s Food Truck Thursday, the Pour House is bringing your favorite cocktails to you.
Husband and wife duo Robbie and Tim Pittman own the Pour House.
They said they started as a retail gift store with a wine bar. As the wine bar grew, they say it gave them the idea to take it on the road.
You may see their converted 1960′s horse trailer around town.
The Pittmans said it’s the full package deal.
“We call her Minnie. she’s the first of many to come. Basically it is a bar on wheels. We are not just licensed, certified bartenders. We not only bring wonderful cocktails, beer, and wine. We bring the bar. It’s a full package. It’s all about the atmosphere," said Pittman.
Robbie said the unique idea is all about making smiles.
You can catch them at the next Food Truck Thursday in Downtown Valdosta on October 17.
