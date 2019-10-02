Valdosta brewery to bring in Germany tradition

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta business is hoping to bring their own special taste of Germany to the states with their first Oktoberfest celebration.
With their German flags flying high and the stage set, Georgia Beer Company is bringing the long-standing tradition to South Georgia.
The group was originally hoping to host their grand opening during Oktoberfest season last year, but had to push back their timeline.
Now the owners said they’re here, business is booming, and they’re inviting you to join the party.
“We’ve looked forward to this Oktoberfest ever since we thought about opening a brewery. That’s all we can think about. We can’t wait to gets Oktoberfest because it’s just so much fun. We really want the community to come out and see what Oktoberfest is all about. There’s not been anything like this in Valdosta ever before. We can guarantee you that," said Chris Jones, Georgia Beer Company Co-owner.
The celebration started late last week and is set to continue into this weekend.
They offer live music, Oktoberfest merchandise and costumes, as well as several specially crafted beers for the occasion.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.