Seminole Co. almost fully recovered from Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Michael’s wrath is near full recovery, according to Seminole County leaders.
The county was completely without power. Homes, businesses and crops were torn apart.
Emergency Management Director Travis Brooks said they’re about 90 to 95 percent recovered.
When you arrive in the county today, Brooks pointed out, it’s hard to see that Michael had once been a reckoning force in the area.
“We’re a lot better off than we were ten months ago, matter of fact, I believe we’re a lot further than some expected us to be at this time,” said Brooks.
Brooks said some efforts have been slow because there haven’t been enough contractors to meet all of the needs in the community.
He said every area in Seminole County has seen massive progress since Michael’s impact.
