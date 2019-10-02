Richmond Hill man walking cross country to raise money for veterans

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man set out Tuesday morning to walk across the country to help raise money for suffering veterans.
John Ring left from Tybee Island to begin his journey. He plans on ending at the Santa Monica Pier in California in 80 days.
The 40-year-old serves in the Georgia Army National Guard, and also has a son who serves in the military.
“We really do need to work together to build stronger programs," he said.
Ring is using social media to gain supporters and to keep everyone updated throughout his trip. You can follow him on his page, “Buddy Walk Watch - Pier to Pier.”
