Play of the Week: Pickett turns on the jets for the touchdown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week, South Georgia puts on a show on the girdiron.
And sometimes, there’s plays that make the game.
But only one can take home our week 6 Play of the Week.
This weeks winner comes from the Cook Hornets.
As Andre Jackson, finds Omar Pickett across the middle, and Pickett turns on the jets and finds the end zone.
Although the Hornets fell to Thomasville 28-18, they take home our Play of the Week.
Tune in every Tuesday to see who takes home the Play of the Week honor.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.