Phoebe’s new trauma center brings homecoming for Albany doctor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A trauma center is coming to Southwest Georgia.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is creating a level two trauma center.
Dr. Carl Gordon is a name well-known throughout the Albany community. He was the first African-American Chief of Staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. His picture still hangs there today.
“Dr. Carl Gordon had a shop on South Madison. And I would pass by there on the way to school whenever I missed the bus.”
Missing the school bus is where Dr. Leon Dent’s journey to the medical field began.
“It was great seeing his office and just thinking one day that might be me,” Dent said.
Four degrees and several careers in trauma surgery later, it’s safe to say Dent made his dream into a reality. Now, he’s coming back home to head Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s new trauma center.
“If you’re within an hour of a trauma center, your chances of survival, if you get injured, are higher,” said Dent.
Dent said the survival rate of patients who are treated at trauma centers is 10 percent higher than those who aren’t. It’s very expensive to start a trauma center, but Phoebe’s hired a new team to do just this.
“The designation of a trauma center really upgrades your hospital. We call it the halo effect in that it upgrades your services because there are certain criteria you have to meet.”
The area here services around 500,000 people. Patients now have to travel as far as Macon and Atlanta for trauma care.
“If you are unfortunately in an accident, to be able to be taken care of here locally,” said Dent.
A dream to save lives, bringing Dent not only back to Albany, but to the hospital his hero did so much before him.
“Just to be back here where Dr. Carl Gordon did so much great work all those years. I’m just very proud and honored to be back.”
Dent said it will take 18 months to file the paperwork and officially get the trauma center designation.
The rest of the team includes Chief Nursing Officer, Evelyn Olenick, Assistant Vice President Emergency Services, Darlene Vaughn, Medical Director Emergency Services, Dr. Eddie Black, Trauma Manager, Brandi Fitzgerald and Trauma Registrar, Donna Miller-Pollock.
More from Phoebe Putney:
A special group of volunteers were recognized for their work on Wednesday.
Mended Hearts is a group of volunteers who work in hospitals across the nation, and here at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
They're people who have been in the hospital because of heart issues and procedures.
Now they’re back to help cardiac patients going through the same things now.
“There are numerous diagnoses for the cardiac patient and they come and speak to these patients regarding the care they’ll receive. They talk to them about the services afterward and provide them with a support group in the community,” said Nurse Manager of the Cardiac Step Down Unit.
Today, the hospital received the Mended Hearts’ 2019 National Hospital of the Year Award and Southern Regional Hospital of the Year.
