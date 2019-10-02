Lowndes Co. deputies searching for man after shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County law enforcement officers need help catching a man on the run.
Deputies said they got a call around noon about gunshots in the Baytree Road area.
They arrested two men, but they’re still searching for one more.
Deputies are searching a wooded area by Baytree Court Apartments.
“I just pulled in. I had my groceries or whatever and then there’s like seven police cars," Katelyn Foreman, apartment complex resident, said. "I didn’t know what was going on. Then I take my dogs out and they’re trying to get all up in everything. I don’t know i just saw someone in handcuff and I was confused as to what was going on honestly.”
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.