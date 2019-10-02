1 injured in shooting at Stuart Avenue gas station

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said one person was injured in a shooting at a gas station on Stuart Avenue.
The shooting happened at the Liberty Gas Station, 2509 Stuart Avenue.
The victim, a man, managed to get to the hospital, APD said. Police said dispatch told them the victim walked into the hospital and notified 911.
The person injured has been taken to the hospital, according to APD.
