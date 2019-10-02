Near record heat the next 3 afternoons. Highs reach the middle to upper 90s and lows will be around 70 degrees. The weekend brings a weak front which drops temperatures 5 to 10 degrees and brings a slight rain chance. Rain chances rise early next week and peak Tuesday with a stronger cold front. Cooler and drier are finally come mid week. Highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60 will have it finally feeling like Fall.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
