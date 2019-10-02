Near record heat the next 3 afternoons. Highs reach the middle to upper 90s and lows will be around 70 degrees. The weekend brings a weak front which drops temperatures 5 to 10 degrees and brings a slight rain chance. Rain chances rise early next week and peak Tuesday with a stronger cold front. Cooler and drier are finally come mid week. Highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60 will have it finally feeling like Fall.