APD celebrates annual ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Albany community had the chance to get to know the Albany Police Department (APD) officers while having a cup of coffee.
‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a national event that brings police officers and community members together, to discuss community issues and learn more about each other.
APD hosted its event at Eggs Up Grill on Dawson Road.
APD Corporal Dillard Glover says he looks forward to this event every year.
“By building that strong relationship, we hope it will build a stronger community, which in turn, we hope will help reduce crime down the road, as far as people being vocal," says Corporal Glover.
Glover says the community plays a huge role when it comes to helping solve crime, by saying something when they see something.
