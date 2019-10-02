Albany rail repair will close some crossings for improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Norfolk Southern Railroad is closing five Albany railroad crossings in the central part of town to make improvements, according to city officials.
The crossings will be closed to traffic preventing all east-west travel in these areas. Work will proceed on each crossing at different times, starting Wednesday, with work continuing until the completion of the project.
During this time, motorists will need to plan their trip using alternate routes and expect increased travel times, city officials said.
Railroad crossings located at Lincoln Avenue, Avalon Avenue, Gillespie Avenue, Whitney Avenue, and Edgerly Avenue will be affected by the work.
The tracks run parallel to South Dellwood Drive near all five construction sites.
The city said that this project will take multiple days, and Norfolk Southern Railroad did not provide a date for when it will be completed.
