Albany man charged for entering lift station

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has been arrested and charged for entering a lift station, according to Dougherty County Police.
Police say David Allen Armbrust, 25, broke into a lift station on the 300 block of Skywater Drive.
After he was identified, police issued warrants against Armbrust and he was arrested Wednesday.
Armbrust admitted he entered the lift station but said he had no intention of releasing water, according to police.
Armbrust is being charged with two counts of interference with government property.
