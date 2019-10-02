Adel medical facility makes major moves

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook Medical Center began operations out of their brand new $40 million facility Tuesday.
“It was okay, but this is better," said Laura Moore, a patient at the facility.
Laura Moore is one of 95 nursing home residents settling into their new home at the medical center, just three miles away from the old one.
“We have open doors and we have moved all of our patients over from the previous campus to our new campus," said Christopher Dorman, President of Tift Regional Health System.
Located off of Exit 37 on Interstate 75, Dorman said it’s been five years in the making.
The new campus offers more advanced care and more space for residents seeking treatment.
“I’m used to a small room, and now it’s larger and I’m just happy about it," said Moore.
The facility was originally named the Cook Medical Center, but will now be known as the Southwell Medical.
“So that we can extend our borders beyond the current counties we serve today, and offer services to those who can’t access good healthcare. So we changed our name from more of a community-specific to community agnostic," said Dorman.
With those new limitless borders, Dorman said they’re ready, willing, and excited to serve their community.
“We’re all up and running. There’s really not anything left to do. I think we might have some trash cans to find, but other than that I think we’re all set and ready to go," said Dorman.
With the stress of opening a new facility, Dorman said that there were days when he wasn’t sure this move would come.
Officials said they have not determined the use for the previous facility space yet but say that they will ensure that it continues to serve the community.
