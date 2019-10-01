Worth Co. pastor battles cancer with support from his church, family and community

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Todd Lee went in for hernia surgery but awoke from anesthesia to learn life-altering news.
The 43-year-old pastor was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer called “Squamous Cell Carcinoma” on June 24.
“When I came out from the anesthesia, we were told this and it’s a non-curable cancer," Lee said. "It is treatable and we are going through treatments but there’s no guarantee on anything and that’s just a hard thing to deal with.”
The news was a shock to him, his family and doctors.
Lee recalled the surgery and how he “thought we had a hernia and went into the hospital, doctors said it was a hernia sent me for surgery.
"The surgeon looked at it said ‘yeah its a hernia,’” he recalled.
But it wasn’t a hernia and the past few months took a huge toll on the pastor of 10 years at Union Baptist Church and his family.
“I’m just now getting back to where I can walk again," Lee said. "For two-and-a-half months, basically I couldn’t even walk. It just destroyed everything here with all the tumors in my hip area and in my groan area and it’s a constant pain.”
Since taken chemotherapy treatments, Lee’s involvement with the church has been limited.
His wife is now taking care of him 24/7.
Lee said the word of God, family, church members and countless pastors who visit him daily helps give him have a positive attitude “because the attitude is part of beating the cancer.”
Lee said he has four to six more rounds of chemotherapy left.
He said more surgeries and radiation treatments are not off the table.
However, a minimum of eight to 12 months of treatment is left for this man hanging on to prayers and support by so many that love him.
A benefit for Lee and his family will be held Saturday at 6 p.m.
The “Benefit Sing” event will be held at his church, Union Baptist Church on Evergreen Road in Doerun.
“As soon as the singers are done we are having a spaghetti supper,” Hope Manley, church member and an event organizer, said. "Everything is free we are just taking love donations for the family.”
This is one of several events that will be held for Lee and his family.
Lee said he is grateful for the people in Worth County and that he could "never live anywhere but Worth County because of how the people are.”
